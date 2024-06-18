2024 Sounds of Summer Lineup
The event that has south county on its feet dancing is back at the Great Barrington V.F.W. It’s "Sounds of Summer," a free community concert series held on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 pm in July and August.
Grab your lawn chairs or a blanket and bring the whole family for some of the best live music in the Berkshires. There will be something for everyone including rock, pop, country, and blues. Stop by the giant Haddad Dealerships tent. In addition, there will be great food from Laura’s on the Go, and your favorite beverages available from the Great Barrington V.F.W. Sound reinforcement is provided by Catamount Sound’s Brad Licht. Also, a big thanks to the Great Barrington V.F.W. for the great venue and Mount Everett Sanitation for the outdoor facilities.
Don’t miss "Sounds of Summer," Tuesday nights from 6-8 pm at the V.F.W. on Main Street in Great Barrington. The concert series is presented by WSBS and is sponsored by the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank..." the community’s bank since 1889," Fairview Hospital..." a designated Massachusett D.P.H. stroke center, which urges you to know the signs and your risk of stroke and get help immediately as it can save your life," Haddad Dealerships..." celebrating over 90 years as your hometown dealership," and Wheeler and Taylor Insurance... "over 150 years of commitment, experience and integrity"
Here's This Year's Lineup
July 9 - Horns B. Funk & CO.
July 16 - Shyne
July 23 - Whiskey City
July 30 - Happy Together Band
August 6 - Lucky Bucket Band
August 13 - Full Burn
August 20 - Generation X Rock
