Massachusetts is Going to Get Very Loud, Here’s When and Where

It's going to get loud in some parts of Massachusetts, and the noise will happen in a matter of weeks as a group of cicadas will emerge in parts of the Bay State.

A Brood of Cicadas Are Back in Massachusetts After a 17-Year Absence

The website capecod.gov has the following quote:

Parts of Cape Cod and southeastern Massachusetts will experience a once-in-a-generation event—the emergence of Brood XIV periodical cicadas! The last time they showed up was 2008, and now, after 17 years underground, they’re back to make some noise.

Are Cicadas Dangerous?

According to the EPA, cicadas are not harmful to humans, pets, household gardens, or crops. The most damage they will do to you is get on your nerves with their loud noises, which is the sound adult males make when they're in courting mode.

Benefits of Cicadas

The EPA also reports that there are a few environmental benefits that cicadas bring with them, including the following:

Cicadas are a valuable food source for birds and other predators.

Cicadas can aerate lawns and improve water filtration into the ground.

Cicadas add nutrients to the soil as they decompose.

Which Parts of Cape Cod Will Experience the Cicada Emergence?

The upper and mid areas of Cape Cod will experience the emergence of the Cicadas. Towns like Barnstable, Dennis, Falmouth, and Bourne may want to have some headphones or earplugs ready because they are all prime spots of the cicada emergence. If you have any questions or want more information, go here.

