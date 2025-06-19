2025 Sounds of Summer Lineup
The event that has south county on its feet dancing is back at the Great Barrington V.F.W. It’s "Sounds of Summer," a free community concert series held on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 pm in July and August.
Grab your lawn chairs or a blanket and bring the whole family for some of the best live music in the Berkshires. There will be something for everyone including rock, pop, country, and blues. In addition, there will be great food and your favorite beverages available from the Great Barrington V.F.W. Sound reinforcement is provided by Catamount Sound’s Brad Licht. Also, a big thanks to the Great Barrington V.F.W. for the great venue and Mount Everett Sanitation for the outdoor facilities.
Don’t miss "Sounds of Summer," Tuesday nights from 6-8 pm at the V.F.W. on Main Street in Great Barrington. The concert series is presented by WSBS .
Here's This Year's Lineup
July 8 - Colby Lewis and Whitewood
July 22 - Full Burn
July 29 - Legal Tender
August 5 - Whiskey City
August 12 - Hot Shot Hillbillies
August 29 - Generation X Rock
