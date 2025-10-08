Massachusetts has felt the cost increase of many items and services. It seems like everyday essentials, from food to heat to rent, continue to rise regularly, making it difficult for many residents to make ends meet.

Another service that we see regularly increasing in price is the cost of postage. Whether you're mailing a package or a letter, you can usually count on stamps costing more than the previous year. However, a pleasant surprise is coming.

Good News Regarding Price Increases for Stamps

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), there will not be a price increase in January 2026 for Market Dominant products, which include First-Class Mail. The price of a stamp to mail a 1-ounce single-piece First-Class letter will not increase in early 2026. Postmaster General David Stenier stated the following regarding this decision.

We continually strive to balance our pricing approach both to meet the revenue needs of the Postal Service and to deliver affordable offerings that reflect market conditions. We have therefore decided at this time to forgo a price change for First-Class Mail postage and other Market Dominant services until mid-year 2026.

This decision is part of the USPS's 10-year Delivering for America plan.

What is the Delivering for America Plan?

The USPS website states that the Delivering for America plan, published on March 23, 2021, is guiding the transformation of the United States Postal Service from an organization in financial and operational crisis to one that is self-sustaining and high-performing. You can view full details of the plan by going here.

What Does This All Mean for Massachusetts Folks?

Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts or across the country, it's good to know that you can count on the price of the stamp staying the same, even if it's only for a temporary period of time.

