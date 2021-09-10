20th Anniversary of 9/11 Ceremony Will Honor Victims and Fallen Heroes

Cities and towns in the Berkshires, Massachusetts, and across the United States will be pausing Saturday to honor those that were killed during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, and to pay tribute to local war veterans who have given their lives for their country. A ceremony in the City of Pittsfield and a procession through five southern Berkshire towns are among the many tributes that will take place Saturday.

According to the Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, a memorial ceremony will be held to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and those who died that day, as well as to honor the five Berkshire County Iraq/Afghanistan war veterans who were killed in action.

The event in Pittsfield will feature several speakers including Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer; VFW State Commander Doug Wood, U.S. Navy (retired); Lt. Col. James Clark, U.S. Army (retired); and Sgt. 1st Class Mark Pompi (retired). The ceremony will get underway at 10 am at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 295 South Street.

A bell will ring out as each of the five names are read by the Master of Ceremony, VFW Commander Arnie Perras, and the ceremony will end with a rifle salute led by American Legion Post 155, followed by taps played by VFW honor guard member, Joe DiFilippo.

In the southern Berkshires, a memorial procession organized by State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli will honor first responders in Berkshire County. The procession will run through five Southern Berkshire towns including Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, and Sheffield. More than 70 first responders and nearly 30 vehicles, including police cruisers, fire trucks, and first-response vehicles, are expected to be taking part. The procession will begin at 11 am from the MassDOT District 1 Office in Lenox and will conclude in the town of Sheffield.

