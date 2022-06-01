Sentencing took place this afternoon (Wednesday) in Berkshire Superior Court for Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, who was found guilty on Friday in the 2018 October Mountain State Forest shooting that left Nick Carnevale with severe injuries. The shooting occurred during a party at the Ashley Reservoir in August 2018.

He was ordered to serve 25 to 30 years plus probation...

Delvalle-Rodriguez was found guilty on Friday (5/27) of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, two counts of armed kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

On those charges, Judge Maureen Hogan sentenced Delvalle-Rodriguez to serve 25 to 30 years in state prison and five years of probation afterward. At sentencing on Wednesday, the Commonwealth requested a sentence of 30 to 35 years. The Defense Counsel requested a sentence of 10 to 12 years plus five years of probation.

Christopher Frazier, a fourth man facing trial at the same time, was acquitted of the same charges.

Two others were previously convicted and Sentenced...

Two other men were convicted in the shooting incident in late March. A Berkshire Superior Court jury found 22-year-old Kevin Nieves, of Pittsfield, and 28-year-old Daquan Douglas, of Pittsfield, guilty for their roles in shooting Carnevale.

Get our free mobile app

Nieves was sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison for his role in the shooting. He was convicted on multiple charges, including kidnapping with serious bodily injury while armed, and numerous counts of assault and battery.

Douglass was facing all of the same charges as Nieves, with an additional charge of misleading police. He was acquitted on all the charges except for that additional charge of misleading the police and was sentenced to up to four years in State Prison.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.