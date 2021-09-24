Have you ever wondered if maybe Broadway is running out of ideas? It seems like the people that come up with all these elaborate stage productions, just once in a while run out of steam. That's when they start to lean on Hollywood.

There have been countless big-screen movies that have been turned into Broadway musicals.... some good... some not so good. Some that come to mind: Sunset Boulevard, Hairspray, Billy Elliot. Even some animated films have become musicals such as Aladdin, and The Lion King.

Well, here is a list of classic movies that probably wouldn't work so well on the Broadway stage... and a suggested lead song for each one, just in case they end up there!

27 Classic Movies That Would Make A Terrible Musical

