3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires

What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.

As Market Watch reports, approximately 150 of Bed Bath & Beyond's lower performing stores made the list of closures throughout the U.S. The stores that are closing, which again, are not in, and nowhere near the Berkshires, are the following:

35 Highland Ave, Seekonk, MA

8B Allstate Rd, Ste 1, Dorchester, MA

230 Fortune Boulevard, Milford MA in Granite Heights

In fact, according to the Wall Street Journal, by the end of September, 56 Bed Bath & Beyond stores on the 'closing soon' list will have shut their doors for good. This comes on the heels of the company having already to reduce its number of stores nationwide in recent years. The company has also been one of the recent 'meme stocks' on social media as well.

While it's unfortunate that those stores in the Bay State will be closing in the near future, the Bed Bath & Beyond in the Berkshires remains open! And that location is at:

665 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield, MA

That would be the Bed Bath & Beyond right next door to Panera Bread and Dick's Sporting Good in northeast Pittsfield.

So despite the closures at Bed Bath & Beyond, the lone location we have in the Berkshires remains open. Rest easy, everyone...perhaps on something you purchased at the Pittsfield Bed Bath & Beyond!

