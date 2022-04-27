3 Berkshire County Schools Rank Among Top 50 Of MA High Schools

U.S. News News & World Report has released its latest ranking list of High schools in the United States and in the individual states, and Berkshire County schools are once again represented in those rankings.

3 Berkshire County Schools are in the Top 50 High Schools in MA...

Three schools in Berkshire County made it into the Top 50 High Schools in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Out of the 378 High Schools that made the Massachusetts list... Lenox Memorial Middle & High School, the BART Charter Public School, and Mount Greylock Regional High School made it not only into the top 100, but they all ranked among the Top 50.

High schools are ranked according to their results on State required testing, graduation rates, and how well each of the schools get their students ready for college.

Get our free mobile app

Lenox Memorial Middle & High School:

The Lenox Memorial Middle & High School is ranked #29 on the list of Top Massachusetts High Schools. According to U.S. News & World Report, the school which is the only High School in Lenox has an AP participation rate of 70%. The total minority enrollment at the school is 18%. Lenox was #746 in the publication's National Rankings.

Google Maps - Lenox Memorial Middle & High School (Lenox) Google Maps - Lenox Memorial Middle & High School (Lenox) loading...

BART Charter Public School:

The Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School in Adams is ranked #33 on the list of Top Massachusetts High Schools. According to U.S. News & World Report, the school has an AP participation rate of 85%. The total minority enrollment at the school is 34%. BART was #791 in the publication's National Rankings.

Google Maps - BART Charter Public School (Adams) Google Maps - BART Charter Public School (Adams) loading...

Mount Greylock Regional High School:

Mount Greylock Regional High School in Williamstown is ranked #45 on the list of Top Massachusetts High Schools. According to U.S. News & World Report, the school has an AP participation rate of 74%. The total minority enrollment at the school is 13%. Mount Greylock was #1,048 in the publication's National Rankings.

Google Maps - Inside a classroom at Mount Greylock Regional High School (Williamstown) Google Maps - Inside a classroom at Mount Greylock Regional High School (Williamstown) loading...

The full list of Massachusetts schools is available on the U.S. News & World Report website.

Congratulations to all three of these schools for making the Top 50! Keep up the great work!

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.