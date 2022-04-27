3 Berkshire County Schools Rank Among Top 50 Of MA High Schools
U.S. News News & World Report has released its latest ranking list of High schools in the United States and in the individual states, and Berkshire County schools are once again represented in those rankings.
3 Berkshire County Schools are in the Top 50 High Schools in MA...
Three schools in Berkshire County made it into the Top 50 High Schools in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Out of the 378 High Schools that made the Massachusetts list... Lenox Memorial Middle & High School, the BART Charter Public School, and Mount Greylock Regional High School made it not only into the top 100, but they all ranked among the Top 50.
High schools are ranked according to their results on State required testing, graduation rates, and how well each of the schools get their students ready for college.
Lenox Memorial Middle & High School:
The Lenox Memorial Middle & High School is ranked #29 on the list of Top Massachusetts High Schools. According to U.S. News & World Report, the school which is the only High School in Lenox has an AP participation rate of 70%. The total minority enrollment at the school is 18%. Lenox was #746 in the publication's National Rankings.
BART Charter Public School:
The Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School in Adams is ranked #33 on the list of Top Massachusetts High Schools. According to U.S. News & World Report, the school has an AP participation rate of 85%. The total minority enrollment at the school is 34%. BART was #791 in the publication's National Rankings.
Mount Greylock Regional High School:
Mount Greylock Regional High School in Williamstown is ranked #45 on the list of Top Massachusetts High Schools. According to U.S. News & World Report, the school has an AP participation rate of 74%. The total minority enrollment at the school is 13%. Mount Greylock was #1,048 in the publication's National Rankings.
The full list of Massachusetts schools is available on the U.S. News & World Report website.
Congratulations to all three of these schools for making the Top 50! Keep up the great work!
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast