3 Berkshire County Towns and Pittsfield will Share in $295K in Climate Change Money

COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic have been keeping state officials, including Governor Charlie Baker, very busy with trying to navigate the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the crisis. However, that doesn’t mean that the state’s other issues, such as how to deal with climate change locally, have gone away. That issue specifically always finds its way back into the minds of local residents.

Communities around the Commonwealth will be sharing in a large infusion of grant money that is aiming to tackle some of the climate change issues we are facing. Building on its commitment to creating a more climate change resilient Commonwealth, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced $21 million in grant money to cities and towns. The funding is part of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program. The money is actually double last year’s program budget.

Most of the money seems to be headed east of the Berkshires, but a few local communities here will be sharing in a portion of the funding. The City of Pittsfield and the towns of Lenox, Stockbridge, and New Marlborough will be sharing in a little better than $295,000. The money will be used for the Housatonic Stream Restoration for Regional Flood Resilience Project.

Get our free mobile app

Baker says that his administration is committed to supporting local climate change initiatives.

With the ongoing success of the MVP program, we are pleased to double the program’s funding this year to support local climate change resilience projects throughout the Commonwealth... Massachusetts communities are implementing important, nation-leading efforts to adapt to climate change. Our Administration is committed to working with municipalities across the Commonwealth to tackle these urgent challenges, which is why we have proposed a significant increase in funding for climate adaptation projects through our federal ARPA spending plan. ~ Governor Charlie Baker

According to the Governor’s office, through this latest round of funding, 93% of Massachusetts cities and towns, or 328 municipalities, are now enrolled in the MVP program.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.