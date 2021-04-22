In an email sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington, three town residents are competing for two open seats on the Selectboard in the May 11 Annual Town Election. This is the only contested race on the ballot.

Incumbent Kate F. Burke is seeking re-election to a three-year term on the board, and board member William Cooke is not seeking re-election. Also running as first-time candidates this year are Eric F. Gabriel and Garfield C. Reed. All candidates are Democrats.

Voters will also see a ballot question asking if they support a Proposition 2 ½ property tax exemption to pay for a bond issue for building improvements at the Great Barrington Police Station and construction of public restrooms in the downtown area. This ballot question is related to a warrant item on the June Annual Town Meeting warrant.

There are no other contested races on this year’s election ballot.

Incumbent Town Moderator Michael Owen Wise (Democrat) is seeking re-election to a one-year term.

The following incumbents are seeking re-election to their three-year seats: Board of Health member Peter Douglas Stanton (Democrat); Constables Walter Frances Atwood III (Republican) and John J. Broderick Jr. (Unenrolled); Library Trustee G. Patrick Hollenbeck (Democrat); Planning Board member Pedro Rafael Pachano (Unenrolled); Zoning Board of Appeals members Stephen E. McAlister (Unenrolled)and Madonna Meagher (Democrat).

John P. Grogan, a Democrat recently appointed to fill a vacancy on the Great Barrington Housing Authority, is now seeking election to the four-year unexpired term; Mary Pat Akers also seeks election to a two-year term on the Housing Authority.

Philip N. Orenstein (Democrat) is the only candidate seeking election to one of two open three-year seats on the Finance Committee. Incumbents Eugene “Will” Curletti and Michelle Loubert are not seeking re-election to the committee.

Kathleen Plungis, incumbent Library Trustee, is seeking re-election to her seat with a write-in campaign.

