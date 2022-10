Halloween is inching ever so close. Perhaps for the scariest time of the year, maybe you're intending on doing some traveling as you partake in the spooky festivities, wherever that may be. As it turns out, maybe one of those spots is relatively local within Massachusetts. You never know, you mind end up one of three out of the top 25 haunted hotels in the U.S.

The publication, 'BusinessWire', recently released the list of the top 25 haunted hotels in the U.S. As a result, the only state to have three hotels show up on the list is the Bay State. Historic hotels often come with plenty of stories to tell as guests and staff will pass on tales of ghost stories throughout each structure. So, let's find out where it is in Massachusetts that has the some of the most haunted hotels in the U.S.

Concord's Colonial Inn - Concord

The hotel was built in 1767. With a hotel dating back to the Revolutionary War, you can be sure there are plenty of ghostly tales surrounding this spot in Concord. In fact, at the Battles of Lexington and Concord, injured soldiers were often brought to the structure to receive medical attention. Their famed Room 24 was used as an operating room at the time. Ghost hunters have checked in at the hotel just to stay in that room due to its history of strange activity. The spirts of famous author and poet Henry David Thoreau is also said to have been seen around the premises, as he had been a loyal guest at the establishment.

The Red Lion Inn - Stockbridge

The Red Lion Inn has been around since 1773. The fourth floor and room 301 are known as the main supernatural hotspots. There have been stories of ghosts of a small flower girl, a man in a top hat, and other spirits seen. Despite the unnatural occurrences, the spirts are said to be friendly. However, some have also mentioned a presence standing over them while they lay in bed. Author Robert Oakes, who wrote 'The Ghosts of the Berkshires', will be doing a chapter reading from his book there on October 29th!

Hawthorne Hotel - Salem

Salem is, of course, well known for 1692's Salem Witch Trials. And sure enough, a hotel in 1925 seems to be one of the most haunted. Unexplained noises, moving furniture, and ghosts sightings of a woman have been said to happen at the establishment. Rooms 325 and 612 are said to be the most haunted rooms throughout the place, Lights and faucets have frequently turned on and off in those rooms. Ghostly figures have been said to roam the halls of the sixth floor as well. The hotel is named after frequent guest, author Nathaniel Hawthorne. There was a seance in the hotel's Grand Ballroom in an attempt to contact Harry Houdini back in 1990. And in 2007, Syfy's popular 'Ghost Hunters' investigated the hotel.

There's a few spots that are known as some of the most haunted hotels throughout the U.S., which includes one, right here, in the Berkshires. It's all right in time for Halloween! If you happen to make your way out to one of those, try to enjoy your stay...if you can!

