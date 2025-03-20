3 Massachusetts BBQ Joints Are Must-Try Spots This Summer

While Spring has officially launched in Massachusetts, and although we know some of the more brisk temperatures are still lingering in the Bay State, that hasn't stopped us looking forward to the Summer months. And there aren't many things more synonymous with Summer than some good barbecue. Sure enough, we now know the top spots in Massachusetts to hit up for some great BBQ this Summer.

Recently, the popular food and beverage publication 'Food & Wine' released their picks for the best barbecue in every state. In Massachusetts, there were three spots they picked out as the BBQ joints you need to hit up during the Summer months.

Where Can You Find the Best Barbecue in Massachusetts?

The main spot that was recommended to hit up is no stranger to receiving accolades for being a great barbecue joint. That would be B.T.'s Smokehouse in Sturbridge.

B.T.'s Smokehouse isn't exactly a secret given how many times its name has come up in the conversation when it comes to the best barbecue in Massachusetts. Here's what 'Food & Wine' had to say about the joint:

The beef ribs — not quite the monsters being hawked all over the country just now, but still, more than generous enough — are smoked over apple and hickory and good to the last shred. This is the perfect summer evening mini-adventure from Boston, or from anywhere within an hour or two, really — a messy, joyful expression of Northeast barbecue.

But as mentioned, B.T.'s wasn't the only pick by 'Food & Wine'. Over in Taunton is another great spot known as Kinfolks BBQ.

'Food & Wine' raved about Kinfolks BBQ's ribs to be the order of choice at their spot as they mentioned their ribs being among the finest in all of Massachusetts.

As for the third spot to check out this Summer for the best barbecue in Massachusetts, that would be in the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, at Smokey Divas.

Both the brisket and ribs are some of the best you could hope for at any BBQ establishment if you head to Smokey Divas.

And there it is, three of the best spots for barbecue and certainly some must-try BBQ during the Summer months. Whether it's Spring or Summer, you can't go wrong with any of these joints!

