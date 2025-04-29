We all know how much of an important role in American history that Massachusetts has played. Therefore, it's not much of a surprise that it has at least one of the towns and/or cities that among the most historic in the country. But what about three of the Bay State's cities being among the most historic spots in America?

Recently, the popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' released its picks for 21 of America's Most Historic Towns and Cities. Given the wealth of history that has taken place in the state of Massachusetts, it is not a surprise that you would see one or more spots here make the list. As it turns out, three of the states most well known cities are among the most historic.

What Massachusetts Spots Are Among the Most Historic Cities in America?

Boston

Boston has a wide range of historical landmarks that include spots such as the Freedom Trail, Beacon Hill, and Boston Harbor, being such a figure to American history as described by 'Love Exploring':

The city’s characterful historic neighborhoods include Beacon Hill, home to the first descendants of the early English settlers, known as the Boston Brahmin. The picturesque area, with its red-brick rowhouses and gas-lit narrow streets, remains an elite enclave and is well worth a wander. The historic harbor was the setting for the infamous Boston Tea Party. The informative and interactive Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum brings to life the story of the protest that helped start the American Revolution.

Cambridge

As 'Love Exploring' mentions, more than a few Harvard graduates have become U.S. presidents, including John Adams, John F. Kennedy, and Barack Obama. MIT also happens to be one of the most prestigious universities in the country. 'Love Exploring' also mentions this about Harvard Square:

Tucked among Harvard Square’s historic buildings are numerous atmospheric bars and academic eating institutions, many still frequented by famous alumni. As you might expect, the student town is also a treasure trove of small and independent bookstores.

Salem

Salem is well known for the Salem witch trials, which always makes it a popular tourist attraction during the Fall season leading up to Halloween. The waterfront also helps for a great landscape for the Salem Maritime National Historic Site. 'Love Exploring' added this about the historic city:

As you’d expect, ghost tours and 'witch walks' are popular in Salem. The hop-on, hop-off Salem Trolley takes an eight-mile loop around key sites, including the Charter Street Burial Ground, the House of the Seven Gables (one of New England’s oldest surviving 17th-century wooden mansions), and the historic waterfront.

And there it is! Massachusetts is home to three of America's most historic cities (and towns). There is not even a bad time to visit any of these cities throughout the year, especially with the warmer months just now hitting us.

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps