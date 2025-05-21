Massachusetts has such a rich history, which helps to make some of the Bay State's cities and towns among some of the oldest in America. That being said, some of the absolute oldest places in the history of the country are also here. And of those places, some happen to be restaurants. As it turns out, Massachusetts actually has three of the oldest restaurants in America! They also happen to be restaurants that are still open today.

A couple of different sources were used to seek out such historic eateries. First, the popular food publication 'Eat This, Not That' found the 12 oldest restaurants in the U.S. that you can still visit. While a handful of those spots are conveniently within the New England region, two of those are right here in Massachusetts.

Not only that, but 'Best Things Massachusetts' also happened to find another old gem with their Best Historic Restaurants in Massachusetts list. Let's explore these restaurants.

What 3 Massachusetts Restaurants are among the oldest in the U.S.?

First, let's head to Boston, at the Union Oyster House.

'Eat This, Not That' had this to say about the historic spot:

Holding the crown of the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the U.S. is the Union Oyster House, established in 1826. Try to get a seat at the bar at this Boston classic and watch the oyster shuckers work their magic. A National Historic Landmark, the building's history stretches to pre-Revolutionary times when it was headquarters for Ebenezer Hancock, the first paymaster of the Continental Army. Federal troops received their "war wages" right where diners now enjoy baked cod, clam chowder, and other seafood favorites.

If you happen to make your way out east and want a taste of history, here's their menu.

This other spot isn't quite as far east as Boston, but over in Middlesex County, in the town of Sudbury, there is Longfellow's Wayside Inn.

'Eat This, Not This' had this to say about the restaurant:

The Wayside Inn is a historic tavern and inn that you'll find on the National Registry of Historic Places. Opened in 1716 as Howe's Tavern, it's one of the oldest inns in the U.S. In 1862, the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow visited the inn and set his collection of poems Tales of a Wayside Inn there. Automaker Henry Ford also once owned the property, which now operates a restaurant serving historically accurate cocktails like the Stone Wall and American favorites like meatloaf and lobster rolls.

If you're so inclined for a Sudbury visit, maybe stop in and explore some of the dishes on their menu.

As for our third spot, we travel back to Boston within the neighborhood of Charlestown at The Warren Tavern.

'Best Things Massachusetts' mentioned why they are one of the best historic restaurants in the Bay State:

Built in 1780, the Warren Tavern is named after Dr. Joseph Warren, a doctor and Harvard scholar who practiced medicine in Boston. Warren later became a Major General prior to the Battle of Bunker Hill. Dr. Warren is likely most famous for sending Paul Revere on his historical ride. Both George Washington and Paul Revere have graced the rooms inside the Warren Tavern. These days guests grace the rooms, dining on typical pub fare for lunch, dinner or brunch. Short Rib Shepherd’s Pie and Lobster Mac & Cheese are customer favorites.

Check out The Warren Tavern's lunch and dinner menu at the link provided here.

Historically, we just have good spots to eat here, Massachusetts! Perhaps you still have time to make a road trip to one of, if not all three, of the oldest restaurants in the U.S. this year!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images