New England is a regional destination with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at.

If you have ever wanted to getaway, but make it so that it's not exactly too far away, then going to one of these spots could be just the trip you need. The publication, known as 'Trips to Discover', picked out a select few hotels throughout the New England region that are perfect destinations where you can do a number of activities, such as hiking, skiing, go leaf-peeping, or take in the fantastic coastline.

Three of these surreal hotels are in the Bay State and they make you want to plan your trip as soon as possible. Check out these amazing Massachusetts hotels that made this unique list:

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club - Harwich, Massachusetts

This five-star luxury resort on Cape Cod has amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean and Pleasant Bay. You can partake in all the watersports you can while also playing a round of 18 on the golf course. That of course, is when you get some free time away from the beach or one of their two pools. It seems like a never-ending spot of relaxation when you mix in the spa. There are multiple on-site restaurants as well. And the amenities seem endless with hot tubs, patios with water views, and outdoor fireplaces.

Mandarin Oriental Boston - Boston, Massachusetts

This hotel is located in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. Each room has an apartment-feel and also includes a flat screen TV with about 75 channels. Let's also keep in mind that each suite starts at 1,040 square feet with separate living rooms. The bay windows are quite spectacular as well. Numerous amenities include a spa, fitness center, and a lounge to enjoy some evening drinks.

The Nantucket Hotel + Resort - Nantucket, Massachusetts

Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about this unique spot:

The Nantucket Hotel + Resort offers a central downtown location within walking distance of the ferry docks. It’s jam-packed with amenities, including two outdoor heated pools, one for adults only with cabanas and poolside service, and a complimentary shuttle to Jetties Beach, less than a mile away. Guests also enjoy access to The Nantucket Club, which includes a spa and gym with yoga and fitness classes available. The Breeze Restaurant offers exceptional Nantucket dining, while accommodation is in rooms, suites, and cottages with standard amenities that include flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi.

So much to unpack with each of these spots (pun intended). But these three hotels in Massachusetts were among the top 14 luxury hotels in New England. If you're planning a trip any time in 2025, perhaps for spring or summer, these would be ideal for your stay. It just so happens that they're even closer than you realize, given that they're each in Massachusetts.

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps