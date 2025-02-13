Massachusetts is well known as a great destination to head to when it comes to making vacation plans. It seems that another great luxury about the Bay State is that it happens to be home to some of the most amazing spots to stay at while on vacation. As it turns out, Massachusetts has not one, not two, but the three of the best hotels throughout the entire U.S.

Recently, the nationwide popular publication 'U.S. News & World Report' released its picks for the Best Hotels in the USA for 2025. These picks were based on guest reviews, industry awards, and hotel class ratings that each hotel has previously received. Among the top 20 hotels listed were three top tier spots in Massachusetts. And all three happen to be in the Bay State's biggest city and capital, Boston.

What Are the 3 Hotels in Massachusetts That Are Among the Best in the U.S.?

Given that these all happen to be in Boston, let's count them down within their respective rankings within the top 20.

#20 - Boston Harbor Hotel

With a great view looking out over Boston Harbor, hence, the name, the spot also has an absurd amount of amenities, such as fitness classes, golf suites, saunas, and a pool with a 9.8 out of 10 rating.

#13 - Four Seasons Hotel (One Dalton Street)

This upscale hotel in Back Bay is 61 stories tall and comes equipped with two luxurious restaurants, multiple ballrooms for hosting events, a wellness floor, fitness center, and a pool with floor-to-ceiling windows. It also has a 9.8 rating.

#7 - Raffles (Boston)

'U.S. News & World Report' had this to say about what the rooms feature at this elegant Back Bay hotel:

...dramatic city views, marble bathrooms with rain showers or soaking tubs, Nespresso machines, flat-screen TVs, butler service and private bars.

There they are! Three of the absolute best hotels in the U.S. that all happen to be in Boston, MA. If you're really looking for an upscale escape in Boston in 2025, you now have some options. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

