Three Massachusetts locations will kickoff their holiday lights displays this weekend, thanks to WInterlights, which happens to be a signature event of the Trustees of Reservations.

This coming Black Friday, November 29th, Winterlights will begin a holiday light event at the following locations: Naumkeag in Stockbridge, the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton, and Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover. The Winterlights event at the three locations will go through Saturday, January 4th.

According to 'The Milton Scene', Winterlights holiday lighting displays feature hundreds of thousands of LED holiday lights, which also happen to be environmentally friendly, that will decorate each location to the fullest to ring in as much holiday magic for the season as possible. As recent as 2020, Winterlights was chosen by 'USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards' as a Top 10 Public Holiday Light Display.

Each location typically sells out of tickets every year so those wishing to attend are encouraged to get their tickets early while they still can. All locations are on sale and can be purchased through the link provided here.

Katie Theoharides, president and CEO of The Trustees had this say about the Winterlights event(s):

It is an honor every year to welcome thousands of guests to these three special places to celebrate the holiday season...In a season that is often dark and cold, Winterlights invites us all to come together outside to share joy and make memories with friends and family across these spectacular cultural landscapes.

According to The Trustees site, pricing for tickets is as follows:

For Adults, Wednesday thru Thursday, it's $25 for non-members and $20 for members. On Friday thru Sunday, it's $30 for non-members and $25 for members. For children ranging ages 3 to 13, it's $12 for non-members and $7 for members, while children 2 and under receive free admission. All tickets must be purchased in advance as none will be sold on site.

It's getting to be that time of year Massachusetts, and Winterlights has some extravagant lighting displays at these locations that you have to see to believe!

