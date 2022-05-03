3 More Guns Off The Streets Of Western Massachusetts City

The Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigation Unit was able to seize three illegal firearms this past weekend, getting another batch of deadly weapons off the streets before they could be used for harm or possibly more harm.

According to a post on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page, in the first four months of 2022 Detectives in the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit have seized 55 illegally possessed firearms. Now, three more have been collected during three separate arrests this weekend.

The first gun belonged to a gang member...

On Friday (April 29) at approximately 5:10 p.m. members of the Springfield Police Department's Firearms Investigation Unit, under the direction of Lt. Brian Beliveau seized a loaded large-capacity firearm and arrested 24-year-old Joshua Rosado on the 700 block of East Columbus Avenue in the city. At the time of the arrest, Rosado was out on bail for an open firearms case in Hampden Superior Court and has a previous firearms conviction.

Springfield Police Dept. Facebook Springfield Police Dept. Facebook loading...

Detectives with the firearms unit have, for the past several days, been conducting an illegal firearms investigation with Rosado as a suspect. Rosado is a known member of the Knox Street Posse, a notorious street gang in Springfield. The Hampden District Attorney's SAFE Unit has been investigating this gang for the past year and a half, which has led to numerous arrests.

24-year-old Joshua Rosado of Springfield is charged with: • Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License - 2nd Offense • Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun • Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License • Resisting Arrest

Get our free mobile app

This gun was found with two loaded magazines...

Also on Friday, at approximately 6:30 PM, members of the department's Firearms Investigation Unit seized a loaded firearm and arrested 20-year-old Jorge Santiago on the 500 block of Belmont Avenue.

Springfield Police Dept. Facebook Springfield Police Dept. Facebook loading...

According to the Facebook post, Detectives received information Friday that Santiago was in possession of a firearm. Detectives located Santiago on Belmont Avenue and recovered a firearm and two loaded magazines in a truck. Santiago was placed under arrest. Santiago had been arrested back in February with a knife, charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and released on his own recognizance.

20-year-old Jorge Santiago of Springfield is charged with: • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License • Carrying a Firearm without a License • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

The third weapon was loaded with 17 rounds...

On Saturday, April 30th at approximately 4:45 p.m. members of the Springfield Police Department's Firearms Investigation Unit seized a loaded large-capacity firearm and arrested 22-year-old Ivan Cedeno on the 200 block of Allen Park Road. The department had for several months been conducting an illegal firearms investigation with Cedeno as a suspect. This firearm was reported stolen out of New Hampshire. The firearm was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Springfield Police Dept. Facebook Springfield Police Dept. Facebook loading...

22-year-old Ivan Cedeno of Springfield is charged with: • Carrying a Firearm without a License • Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License • Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200