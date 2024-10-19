3 Oldest Massachusetts Bars Are Almost as Old as America

With Massachusetts having such a wealth of history, it also happens to be home to some of the oldest cities and towns in the country. Therefore, it only makes sense that it's also home to some of the absolute oldest establishments in the history of the country, too, right? Like, for example, some of the oldest bars in America are right here in the Bay State. As it turns out, Massachusetts is home to three of the absolute oldest bars in America! In fact, each of these three establishments are about as old as America.

This past July 4th, America celebrated its 248th birthday. It's crazy to think that Massachusetts could be home to some bars that are roughly about the same age, but that happens to be the reality for these three establishments.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' recently released their list of the oldest bars in America. Not only were these spots founded in the same century as when America became a country, but one of these spots is actually older than the country

What three Massachusetts bars are about the same age as America?

Not all that surprising, we start in Boston with our first spot.

Bell In Hand (founded in 1795) - Boston, MA

The spot is not only the oldest tavern in Boston, but also has quite the unique design. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about the establishment:

Going strong near Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall since it was opened by the former town crier after he retired (hence the name), Bell in Hand Tavern first attracted printers, politicians, and sailors, and today it’s a beloved hangout for locals and tourists alike. It oozes Colonial-era charm, and is a great place for a beer and bar food in the heart of historic Boston.

From there, if you make your way just to the north, in the neighborhood of Charlestown, you will find another one of the more elderly bars in the state.

Warren Tavern (founded in 1780) - Charlestown, MA

The unique history behind Warren Tavern is really incredible. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' says about the joint:

This legendary tavern located just outside Boston famously counted George Washington and Paul Revere as regulars. One of the first buildings constructed after Charlestown was sacked by the British, the tavern hasn’t changed much since then, and remains a favorite among locals for its Colonial ambiance, cold beer, and burgers.

Then if we head to the western side of the state, in Berkshire County is where you will find the oldest spot in Massachusetts, which happens to be a few decades older than America.

New Boston Inn (founded in 1737) - Sandisfield, MA

This particular spot is not only a historic spot, but is also rumored to be haunted. All the more intriguing. Here is what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about it:

Founded as a stagecoach stop, the New Boston is Berkshire County’s oldest inn. The original barroom is a pub to this day, and there’s also an inn with a full restaurant, a “Gentleman’s Parlor,” and seven guest rooms.

And there you have it! Three of Massachusetts oldest bars that are just about as old as America, itself (roughly). The Bay State's history runs deep and definitely makes any one of these joints an attraction that's well worth making a road trip to!

