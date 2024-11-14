3 Reasons Why MA Residents Should Avoid Living In Pittsfield

Local Bay State residents and those outside our area could be thinking about moving in our backyard.

It seems like many people are considering permanent residence in Pittsfield, the largest city here in Berkshire county. Before you finalize those plans, we have some advice to navigate your move as these are the three reasons that may force you to find an alternative location

CRIME: Pittsfield recently received a D grade means the rate of crime is higher than the average US city. They rank in the 23rd percentile for safety, meaning 77% of cities are safer and 23% of cities are more dangerous. This analysis applies to Pittsfield's proper boundaries only.

ECONOMIC REVITALIZATION: The area has seen it's share of challenges regarding this subject at hand. The end result is a major decline in certain industries particularly in manufacturing jobs. The community still puts it's best foot forward in trying to remedy this problem via collaborative efforts with residents and local merchants.

LACK OF NIGHTLIFE: The city does have it's share of unique restaurants and bars but if you are looking to do some dancing, the club scene is not prominent in western Massachusetts largest metropolis. Pittsfield's population exceeds 45 thousand and if you are looking for someplace tranquil to settle down, maybe this is NOT an option for your immediate future.

BOTTOM LINE: The choice is yours! Whether you’re a nature junkie, an art enthusiast, or just someone who wants a nice place to call home, Pittsfield’s got a spot with your name on it, regardless of it's impediments mentioned above.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of statistics that can be found at https://crimegrade.org/safest-places-in-pittsfield-ma/ and https://cameronvolastro.com/what-its-like-living-in-pittsfield-ma/)

