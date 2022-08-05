We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State.

If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well familiar with one of the fantastic spots on the list, which is Proprietor's Lodge.

The spot is known for having some views of the highest peak in Massachusetts, which is Mt. Greylock. The menu includes steak, seafood, and pasta & poultry with several great drink specialties. Check out some of the view and the dishes:

Of course, Berkshire County also includes a couple spots that are north and south of Proprietor's Lodge in Pittsfield. Let's go up north real quick for another restaurant that has one of the top scenic views throughout Massachusetts. That would be up in Clarksburg at The Golden Eagle Restaurant.

The two-story spot has been open for the past 40 years and located right at the hairpin turn along the Mohawk Trail. Their menu serves up a variety of steaks, surf & turf, seafood, pasta, and poultry.

From there, we take a trip south to Lennox where there is a restaurant located within the Apple Tree Inn, known as the Bellflower Restaurant & Terrace.

With a menu including Filet Mignon, Wild Salmon, Duck, and Rack of Lamb, there is certainly no shortage of an amazing feast! But this spot in the Victorian hotel comes with some incredible views as well.

Of course, in the Berkshires, why wouldn't we have some of the absolute best restaurants with some of the most scenic views in the entire Bay State? There were no rankings given from the list, but we can just assume that we took the top three in this category. Enjoy it, Berkshire County!

