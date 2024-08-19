As the Summer months are starting to wind down in Massachusetts, one of the most aesthetically pleasing times of the year is right around the corner with Fall approaching. That makes for a great time to take a few road trips! Luckily, throughout Massachusetts, there is plenty of scenery. And in case you need some ideas, it just so happens that a list of the top road trips to take in the Bay State was released. And among those road trips, three of them are on the western side of Massachusetts.

The ever popular travel publication 'World Atlas' released the 10 Most Scenic Road Trips in Massachusetts. On a list that included road trips to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket, the Berkshires had two road trips that are fascinating to anyone passing through, to say the least.

Perhaps this one is the most obvious:

The Berkshire Mountains

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It's tough to pick any one spot throughout the Berkshire Mountains just because everything around is so scenic. Here is what 'World Atlas' had to say about why they picked the spot on their list:

The Berkshire Mountains in Massachusetts provide a captivating backdrop for a scenic road trip. Driving through this region on Route 7 offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in the area's natural beauty and cultural attractions. Explore the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) in North Adams, where visitors can admire thought-provoking artworks in a converted factory complex. Visit the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge to appreciate the iconic American illustrator's works. As you journey through the Berkshire Mountains, stop in Great Barrington, where you can browse the boutique shops and galleries. The Berkshire Mountains road trip combines art, culture, and stunning landscapes, making it a must-visit destination for all types of travelers.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's definitely tough to disagree with any of what they said for that pick. As for another spot in western Massachusetts that made the list, check out where else would make for a great scenic road trip:

The Mohawk Trail

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This unique trail captures an amazing amount of beauty as described by 'World Atlas':

The Mohawk Trail, located along Route 2 in Massachusetts, offers a scenic road trip through the picturesque Berkshire Mountains. Drive along this historic trail and be treated to stunning mountain views, charming New England towns, and abundant natural beauty. Stop by the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, a whimsical garden spanning an old trolley bridge. Explore the Natural Bridge State Park, where a natural marble arch formation can be witnessed and hike through serene trails. Do not miss the opportunity to reach the summit of Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts, where panoramic vistas await. The Mohawk Trail is a journey filled with enchanting landscapes, cultural attractions, and the allure of New England’s beauty.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

haveseen haveseen loading...

And while Route 2 does eventually take you to the east out of the Berkshires to one of those spots mentioned, it's still a journey that you don't want to limit yourself on.

Of course, at the foothills of the aforementioned Berkshire Mountains is where you will find the one more of the best road trips to take in Massachusetts:

Jacob's Ladder Scenic Byway

An aerial of Lee, Massachusetts, United States Getty Images loading...

There's tons of history to soak in during this short road trip:

This beautiful pathway is considered the ideal option for travelers visiting western Massachusetts. It sprawls approximately 35 miles (56 km) and crosses several towns along the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains. These include Lee, Becket, Huntington, Chester, and Russel, which serve as worthwhile stops with interesting local attractions during your trip. Jacob's Ladder Scenic Byway delights with well-preserved historical living history and a taste of unique New England culture. Cultural attractions worth checking out feature the popular Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, scheduled for August in the historic community of Becket. Furthermore, consider pausing the journey in Lee to admire 19th-century architecture and spend quality time shopping cheaply at the Lee Center.

Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe via Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

With Fall approaching fast, it's the perfect time to hit up some of these scenic road trips on the western side of the Bay State. Make the most of it, Massachusetts!

10 Things That You Quickly Learn About When Moving to The Berkshires Gallery Credit: Unsplash