Massachusetts is a great state for tourism, raising families, higher education, the four seasons, and proud sports fans, to name a few. The Bay State has a rich history and offers something for everyone. It's wonderful that you can live in a small town and get to a bigger city like Boston or Springfield in very little time. It's the best of both worlds.

Get our free mobile app

The Bay State is also known for some weird laws, which we have covered in the past, but did you know that Massachusetts is also the site where some strange deaths occurred?

READ MORE: 31 Strange Massachusetts Laws That May Just Hurt Your Brain

3 Strange Deaths in Massachusetts

Boston's Molasses Accident

One of the strangest deaths goes back to 1919 in Boston, where people drowned in molasses. According to many sources, a massive storage tank burst, releasing 2.3 million gallons of molasses through Boston’s North End at 35 mph. 21 people were killed and around 150 were injured. Victims drowned, suffocated, or were crushed by the wave of sticky molasses.

The Hot Air Balloon Tragedy

Another strange Massachusetts death occurred in Cambridge in 1864, and it involved a hot air balloon. A Harvard student attempted to float himself across the Charles River using homemade hot air balloons tied together. The contraption collapsed mid-river, and he drowned.

Staged Police Murder

This incident is quite recent, as it occurred in 2021. In Canton, Sandra Birchmore, a 23-year-old pregnant volunteer, was found dead in what was initially ruled a suicide. Federal investigators later determined it was a homicide allegedly staged by a police detective, with an illicit and disturbing background revealed during the investigation.

While many bizarre deaths occurred in Massachusetts, those three really stuck out to me. What strange Massachusetts deaths have you heard about?

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz