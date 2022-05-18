3 Suspects Indicted In The January Murder Of A Springfield Man

A Hampden County Grand Jury has returned Indictments against three suspects in the shooting death of Springfield resident Lashar Garner. The murder occurred in early January in the City of Springfield.

A ShotSpotter activation alerted police to the gunfire that killed Garner...

According to a post on the Hampden District Attorney's Facebook page, on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm, officers from the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Hayden Ave. After arriving on scene, officers located an adult male gunshot victim near the intersection of Cambridge & Burr Streets. The victim was transported to Baystate where he succumbed to his injuries later in evening. The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Lashar Garner of Springfield. Three suspects were indicted...

Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit immediately began an investigation, which lead to the arrest of three suspects: 47-year-old Curtis Stevenson of Springfield, 38-year-old Kennedy Cody of Springfield, and 37-year-old Stacy Sorrel of Springfield.

(Above: Curtis Stevenson)

(Above: Kennedy Cody)

(Above: Stacy Sorrel)

Since the arrests, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office has been preparing the case for trial, and has secured the indictments in order to formally charge the suspects in Hampden Superior Court.

Curtis Stevenson has been charged with: murder, committing a robbery while armed with a firearm and masked, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license (two counts). Both Kennedy Cody and Stacy Sorrell were also indicted for one count each of; committing a robbery while armed with a firearm and masked.