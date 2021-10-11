300 Heroin Bags + More Drugs Found During Western MA Traffic Stop

I think it was Albert Einstein who said, "The difference between genius and stupidity is genius has its limits." After a recent traffic stop on Saturday, Springfield Police seized over 300 bags of heroin in addition to 19 grams of cocaine.

WWLP/News 22 Springfield reports that at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning Springfield Police responded to Baystate Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim. Police found the car that dropped off the unnamed victim at the intersection of Main and State Streets in Springfield.

The passenger, Yasser Adil, 23, of Miami, Florida, and the driver, who remains unidentified, were detained. Police then searched the vehicle. During the search, they recovered approximately 300 bags of heroin and approximately 19 ounces of cocaine.

Police then arrested Yasser Adil who was then charged with the following counts:

Cocaine Trafficking, 18-36 grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

The hospital staff, after examining the wound, did not find the wound to be consistent with a gunshot. The area where the injury occurred was not discovered by the police as the victim was uncooperative.

