38th Annual E. F. Schumacher Lectures To Honor Du Bois Legacy

Tickets are now available for The Schumacher Center for a New Economics’ 38th Annual E. F. Schumacher Lectures, "Towards a New Reconstruction: Land, Racism, and Economic Emancipation."

This year’s lectures will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Great Barrington native W. E. B. Du Bois. They will be delivered by Leah Penniman and Ed Whitfield on Saturday, October 27 from 1 to 5 P.M. at Saint James Place in Great Barrington.

Born on February 23,1868 Du Bois would go on to become a figure of international importance. He believed that racial justice was inseparable from economic justice and that economic inequality was the engine and not simply the consequence of a deeper social inequality. The Schumacher Center ’s website says that Penniman and Whitfield are doing work that builds on the legacy of W. E. B. Du Bois— his commitment to black economic development, cooperative structures, and fair access to land.

Leah Penniman, co-founder of Soul Fire Farm, is working to end racism in the food system. The title of Penniman’s talk is “Farming While Black: A Legacy of Innovation and Resistance.”

Ed Whitfield is co-founder and co-managing director of the Fund for Democratic Communities. He has written and spoken extensively on non-extractive finance, reparations, and building investment structures that support community self-determination.

Tickets for the 38th Annual E. F. Schumacher Lectures are $25 each and available online .