3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge Coming Back To Pittsfield

For the last couple of years, I have watched in awe at Deputy Chief Daniel Garner's ability to run through the "3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge" practice course at Engine 5 on Pecks Rd. in Pittsfield. Deputy Chief Neil Myers, firefighters Brady, Ziter, Ostrander, and Papa are no joke either. (There are others, I just can't recall their names). I had a chance to run through the course as well. By far, this was, THE MOST physically challenging thing I have ever done.

In full firefighter turnout gear, on-air, participants climb 5 flights of stairs with 45 lbs of hose on their shoulders, then pull another 40 lbs of coiled hose up from the ground, drag a charged hose line, hammer a Keiser sled, zig-zag through cones, and finally drag a 170 lb (approximately) dummy one hundred feet. The pros can do this in under two minutes and make it look easy, it is NOT easy.

It was always Deputy Chief Dan Garner's dream to bring this challenge to Pittsfield, and he did back in June of 2019; however, this year it's comin' back!



Berkshire Money Management in conjunction with Lenco Armored Vehicles, Berkshire Bank, and Greylock Federal Credit Union present the 3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge, September 16-18, 2021 at Berkshire Crossing, 555 Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield.

ESPN has hailed this event as "The toughest two minutes in sports". We will have our own Pittsfield and local Berkshire County firefighters competing. There will be firefighters from across the state and country attending as well. Retired firefighters are welcome to compete also.

Similar to last time, there will be a practice day, a kids' course, and the competition day.

SOME PHOTOS FROM PITTSFIELD'S 2019 CHALLENGE

