$4.6 Million in Rapid Reemployment Grants Awarded

The Baker-Polito Administration announced on Thursday the launch of the states $4.6 million Rapid Reemployment grant program, with the first round of grant funding totaling $360,000 having been awarded to six employer partner programs that will train 105 participants.

A media release from the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development says grants will support training residents who have experienced an employment interruption due to COVID-19 and help place them in high-demand job categories such as Information Technology and Health Care by scaling up training opportunities provided by organizations to employers.

As Massachusetts focuses on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we think strategically about getting people back to work and increasing our investments in programs that are successfully serving local businesses and people most affected... The Rapid Reemployment Program can help thousands of people get access to high demand jobs in the Commonwealth through workforce training and building skills to get people hired quickly. ~ said Governor Charlie Baker

Lt. Governor Karyn Politi address the hardships of job loss...

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for those who experienced job loss over the past year. Our Administration is committed to prioritizing investments like these in addition to ones in the Workforce Skills Cabinet and Career Technical Institutes so that those looking for work have access to the skills-building programs they need to acquire a good, high-paying and sustainable job.

The Rapid Reemployment Program is designed to help businesses develop a pipeline of workers to meet their skills needs as well as providing better lifetime earnings potential for those whose job prospects have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The grants are funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act). The application process is rolling through September 30, 2021, or until funds are expended.