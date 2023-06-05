4 Best Airbnb Wedding Venues in Massachusetts According to GQ

Wedding season is here! Now that the temps are warmer as we dive into late Spring/early Summer, you will likely run into some wedding-goers and/or wedding parties at some point over the next coming months. While some weddings turn out to be larger extravagant affairs, some others might be more intimate affairs that call for a smaller venue. According to GQ, Airbnb is a gold mine for such an event. And they have picked out the best ones in Massachusetts for such an event.

GQ points out how Airbnb's affordability makes it easier to get your guests booked and potentially get them all to stay in one place. That way, you don't have to go through the hassle of getting a block of rooms reserved at what could be expensive hotels.

So, where are these unique Airbnb locations throughout the state to hold your wedding?

Magical Country Retreat in the Berkshires - Great Barrington

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

This Berkshires villa on 120 acres has nine bedrooms and could be perfect for any season. There's also a firepit there in case you want it for the Summer months. There's also a 3,000 square foot barn if you need space for extra guests. The location is currently booking at $4,200 per night.

Your Own Private Luxury Resort - Brimfield

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

This venue has a little bit of everything! Not only is it a perfect venue for weddings, but private retreats, festivals, and so much more! The Brimfield spot sits on 60 private acres and has all the amenities such as a golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool with private grill area, nearby restaurants and breweries, among other great fixtures surrounding the resort. The villa is available for booking at $1,625 per night.

Waterfront. Private Beach. Heated Pool. - Orleans

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

'Cape Cod Life' chose this Orleans spot as one of the top places to stay in the Cape. With nine bedrooms, the venue is perfect for a gathering of 16+ guests. It also includes a heated pool and 300 feet of private beach. You can't ask for much more a picturesque wedding setting than that. It's available for booking at $3,000 per night.

The Freeman - Newly Renovated 14K SF Estate on 40 Acres - Great Barrington

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

The Freeman Berkshires has a crazy amount of space on all of 40 acres. It includes a tennis court and a four-acre vineyard among its many unique attractions. The firepit, massive patio, and virtual reality gaming room are just some of the extra add-ons for another great wedding spot on a budget. The spot is available for booking at $1,586 per night.

There you have it, Massachusetts! Are you looking for a wedding venue while on a budget? These are some spots GQ thinks you might be quite taken with. Judging by the looks of it, you might have a tough decision. Regardless, happy wedding season!

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies