4 Can’t-Miss Summer Rooftop Road Trips in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Finding that perfect rooftop is a summer must near the water.

Sipping cocktails or enjoying the freshest of New England seafood in the clouds is the ultimate rooftop fun.

So let's get right to it.

Here's a list of five absolute musts for your summer rooftop moments, where the views and booze or mocktails and friends make these rooftop experiences an unforgettable experience on the New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Seacoast.

MAINE

Surf Point 360 via Facebook Surf Point 360 via Facebook loading...

Let's start at the absolutely breathtaking Ogunquit shoreline at Surf Point 360.

This restaurant, open to anyone, is in the Four Season's Resort of Anchorage By the Sea, and the epitome of oceanside fine dining right on the Atlantic.

This means if you're looking for a getaway where you can bask in this view for meals, munchies, and cocktails, then you're in luck.

AARON M RAMSEY/Surf Point 360 via Facebook AARON M RAMSEY/Surf Point 360 via Facebook loading...

NEW HAMPSHIRE

It's time to head to Portsmouth and Rooftop at the Envio for that sleek vibe.

Rooftop at the Envio via Facebook Rooftop at the Envio via Facebook loading...

Perched on top of the AC Hotel Marriott and Envio restaurant, it's open to everyone and is a great Seacoast getaway on the water.

Rooftop at the Envio via Facebook Rooftop at the Envio via Facebook loading...

Party town time, so to speak, as we head down to Hampton to the Sea Ketch Restaurant on Hampton Beach.

Sea Ketch Restaurant and Decks via Facebook Sea Ketch Restaurant and Decks via Facebook loading...

For more than 50 years, drinks, live music, and everything from lobster rolls to steaks, sandwiches, plenty of umbrella drinks, and choice beach drinks right on the water have been a must.

MASSACHUSETTS

The Roof Salem via Facebook The Roof Salem via Facebook loading...

And now, to this absolutely beautiful rooftop in Salem.

Now, I know that Salem isn't on the water, but it's such a hot spot of activity, so I just had to include it.

The Roof offers a chic and cozy environment with simple food and strong drinks in downtown Salem on top of The Hotel Salem.

The Roof Salem via Facebook The Roof Salem via Facebook loading...

Yes, here's another fantastic weekend getaway if you want to make it a longer outing than an afternoon or evening experience.

The Roof Salem via Facebook The Roof Salem via Facebook loading...

Happy rooftopping!

11 Awful Grilling Habits You Need To Stop NOW! There's a good chance you're likely doing at least one of these. Here's everything you need to stop doing at the grill before you ruin your next cookout. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll