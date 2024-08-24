4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Massachusetts Unless You Love Mosquitoes

The summer vacation is winding down which means back-to-school for the kiddos. Massachusetts residents will get in their last bit of summer vacation fun this Labor Day holiday weekend. It's a final opportunity to take a family vacation or enjoy outdoor picnics before the summer vacation is in the rearview.

Just because summer vacation is ending doesn't mean those outdoor chores will end anytime soon. Lawn mowing, tree trimming, power washing, and the eventual fall cleanup are all duties that will still be on many people's checklists after school starts. In addition, mosquitoes will still be very active in Massachusetts during September and October so it's important to protect yourself.

There are Certain Colors You Shouldn't Wear and Others You Should Wear When Trying to Avoid Mosquito Activity

I just learned recently that when I mow the lawn one of the shirts I have been wearing is an attractant for mosquitoes which is black. In case you didn't know certain colors can attract mosquitoes to you while others will help keep them away. The University of Washington backs up this claim. So let's take a look at which colors will make you a target for mosquito activity and which ones will have these pests ignoring your presence.

4 Colors You Should Avoid Wearing If You Want to Keep Mosquitoes Away

While other factors may make you an attractant to mosquitoes including breath, sweat, and body temperature, keeping the following colors off of you can help keep mosquitoes away from your body.

4 Colors to Wear as Mosquitoes Aren't Attracted to Them

If you want a pleasant lawn mowing/yard work experience without being the source of lunch for mosquitos then give the following colors a try.

Now I know I need to stop wearing black when I cut my grass. No Matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere throughout the Bay State, mosquitoes are around and chances are if you spend time outside you'll have to deal with them at some point. Where the appropriate colors and you could see a decrease in mosquito activity near your body.

