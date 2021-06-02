Check Out This $4 Million Stockbridge Bowl Home in The Berkshires
Ever dreamed of living waterfront on a Berkshire County landmark? Well if you've got $4 Million dollars to spend, we've got the home for you.
The property listed at 17 Mackeenac Rd boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and almost 4,500 square feet of living space with insane year-round views of south county's premiere body of water.
Listed by Mary Jane White and Brandon White of Cohen & White Associates,
buyers are encouraged to work from home and make this summer one long staycation in the meticulously maintained lakeside property.
The property promises three levels of living in move-in-ready contemporary spaces, all with western exposure and panoramic view across the lake, making it the perfect Berkshire location only minutes to Tanglewood and downtown Lenox.
Homeowners can enjoy the lake from the great outdoor spaces, have dinner on the patio, take an after-dinner ride in your boat from your own private dock and end the evening down by the lake watching the sunset over the water.
