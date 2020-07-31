$4 Million In MassTrails Grants Awarded To 55 Local Projects

The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded $4 million in MassTrails Grants to 55 local trail projects throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The grants will support the state’s vast network of trails with projects dedicated to the construction, maintenance, and improvements for a variety of public trails, including hiking trails, bikeways, and shared-use paths.

As part of a media release Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts has an extensive network of public trails connecting communities and regions while offering excellent recreational opportunities.

By supporting local trail projects, our Administration is dedicated to building on that network and ensuring residents and visitors can hike, bike, and run on safe, well-maintained, and accessible trails. ~ Governor Charlie Baker

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said that trails are important resources that improve our quality of life by providing great access to parks, reservations, forests, and other public properties throughout Massachusetts.

The MassTrails Grants Program serves as a critical funding source for our many local partners who are working to improve infrastructure, create new segments, and enhance existing trails for the public to enjoy. ~ Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito

MassTrails Grants focus on the improvement of existing trails, the construction of new trails, and the maintenance of the statewide trail system. This year’s projects include:

The installation of trail facilities and amenities and facility landscaping

The completion of trail design and engineering plans

The installation and maintenance of directional and interpretive trail signage

The development and creation of GIS mapping and trails guides

The purchasing of trail maintenance equipment

The upgrading of existing trails to accessible trail standards

State Senator Adam Hinds said that visitors from all around the world come to Western Massachusetts for its beautiful outdoor recreational opportunities…

The MassTrails Grants Program provides critical funding for improving and supporting our public trails for all to enjoy. ~ State Senator Adam Hinds

Additionally, each recipient matches awarded grants with a minimum of twenty percent in funding or in-kind services for the designated project. This year’s total investment, including matching funds, is approximately $7 million.

Here in Berkshire County, MassTrails Grant projects are located within the following municipalities:

Adams, Becket, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Dalton, Egremont, Florida, Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Hinsdale, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Ashford, North Adams, Sandisfield, Savoy, Sheffield, Tyringham, Washington, Williamstown, and Windsor.

A full list and brief description of each of the 55 projects receiving a grant can be found on the MassTrails Grants webpage.