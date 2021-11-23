4 More COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Ages 5 to 11 Coming Up In Pittsfield

There are four more COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 5 to 11-year-old schoolchildren coming up over the next month or so in Pittsfield. The clinics are taking place at three elementary schools in the city.

Clinics were previously held at Conte Community School and Morningside Community School on Nov. 17th and 22nd respectively.

Three local schools are hosting the clinics...

Clinics are scheduled to take place at both Conte Community School and Morningside Community School once again, and also at Egremont Elementary School.

Upcoming Schedule:

Egremont Elementary School at 84 Egremont Avenue in Pittsfield on Monday, November 29th from 3:45 pm to 6:30 pm

Conte Community School at 200 W. Union Street in Pittsfield on Wednesday, December 8th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Morningside Community School at 100 Burbank Street in Pittsfield on Monday, December 13th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Egremont Elementary School at 84 Egremont Avenue in Pittsfield on Monday, December 20th from 3:45 pm to 6:30 pm

Make sure you register your child prior to the clinic of your choice...

You can go HERE to access the registration link.

The Youth Vaccination Events were coordinated by the Pittsfield Public Schools and the Pittsfield Board of Health.

What You Need to Know

The vaccine is a two-dose series taken three weeks apart. You will receive subsequent information about how to sign up for the second dose. Each dose is 10 μg, which is 1/3 the dosage of the adolescent/adult vaccine.

Your child must be accompanied by an adult when receiving their vaccination. If they are not accompanied by their parent or legal guardian, they must be pre-registered and there must be a consent signed by the parent/guardian on file.

Your child will be expected to stay for a 15-minute observation period following their vaccination.

On November 2nd, 2021, the FDA and the CDC affirmed that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children over the age of 5 and approved its use for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

