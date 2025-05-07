When Massachusetts comes to mind, there's a good chance the first city, town, or region you would think of is Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Those certainly are the usual suspects among popular destinations, and for good reason. But there are definitely lots of other great spots throughout the Bay State that aren't mentioned there. So, what about some of those other places around the Bay State that deserve more recognition? Those are the more underrated places throughout the state. It just so happens that western Massachusetts is home to not one, but four of those spots.

The popular travel publication 'World Atlas' has released their yearly list of the most underrated towns in Massachusetts. There are some spots that you might not be surprised to see. These are places that residents here may know if, but if you're a tourist, you might just overlook one of these hidden gems.

So, where are these four underrated towns in western Massachusetts?

1. Great Barrington, MA

The picturesque town has not just the historic downtown setting, but the outdoor surroundings make it a pick, according to World Atlas:

...Downtown is filled with independent bookstores, local cafes, art galleries, and boutique shops. The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center offers a year-round schedule of film, music, and theater. Outdoor enthusiasts can ski at Butternut Basin in winter or hike Monument Mountain in the warmer months. Its status as a vibrant yet low-key cultural hub makes it a gem for travelers seeking something a little more offbeat.

2. North Adams

World Atlas emphasizes the historic nature of North Adams' on their list:

Situated in the northern Berkshires, North Adams has a rugged post-industrial beauty and a thriving arts scene, anchored by MASS MoCA—one of the largest contemporary art museums in the U.S. North Adams has also revitalized its downtown, which hosts an annual community celebration in August, with cafes, galleries, and creative workspaces. The surrounding hills offer hiking and skiing, especially on Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts...

3. Shelburne Falls

The aesthetics in Shelburne Falls seem almost too good to be true. Here's what 'World Atlas' says about them:

This enchanting village in western Massachusetts is best known for its Flower Bridge—a decommissioned trolley bridge now overflowing with colorful blooms. Despite this beauty, it can be overlooked by tourists who are more focused on Pioneer Valley or the Berkshires. Shelburne Falls boasts a thriving arts scene, with artisan galleries, glassblowing studios, and a series of mosaic murals along the Riverwalk...

4. Deerfield

Deerfield's history and outdoors is what makes it so impressive, according to 'World Atlas':

...The town features restored 18th- and 19th-century homes and museums showcasing early American life, all nestled among maple trees and stone walls. The Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association curates one of the best regional history museums in the area. Beyond history, the surrounding Pioneer Valley offers four seasons of outdoor adventure in the form of hiking, river rafting, mountain biking, cross country skiing, and more.

Of course, to those that reside within western Massachusetts, it should be no surprise that we had more than a couple spots show up on a list that mentions the most underrated towns in Massachusetts. But that's also just what makes them so great!

