4 Suspects With Deadly Firearms Arrested In Western Massachusetts

Several loaded guns were taken off the streets of A Western Massachusetts city on Wednesday, but the arrest didn't come easy. An armed Suspect attempted to disarm a Detective during the arrest process in the City of Springfield.

Multiple loaded firearms were confiscated along with ammo, cash, and drugs...

Springfield Police Department Detectives assigned to the city's Firearms Investigation Unit under the direction of Lt. Brian Beliveau and Sgt. Christopher Hitas seized three loaded firearms, including a machine gun, approximately 85 grams of crack cocaine, more than $900, and 160 bags of heroin on Wednesday at approximately 9:50 PM. Four suspects were arrested after an illegal firearms investigation on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department Springfield Police Department loading...

(Above: multiple weapons, ammunition, and drugs that were seized on Wednesday)

An attempt was made to disarm a detective in the process... According to a post on the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page, two of the suspects, Joshua Santiago and Brandon Lamore, have prior firearms convictions. Another armed suspect, Jose Gonzalez-Feliciano, attempted to disarm a Detective while being placed under arrest breaking the Detective's holster in the process.

Get our free mobile app

Detectives received information on Wednesday that Gonzalez-Feliciano, a member of a local street gang the Knox Street Posse, was illegally in possession of a firearm. Around 8:30 PM, detectives located the suspect and three other individuals in the rear of 58 Fort Pleasant Avenue in and around two vehicles.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

(Above: Springfield address where suspects were located)

According to the post, Detectives then attempted to detain the individuals and secure the vehicle as part of their investigation. One known suspect, Joshua Santiago, immediately ran away through a gap in a fence. Assisting Springfield Police Officers located Santiago and took him into custody in the area of 26-30 Fort Pleasant Avenue. See the Google Maps image below:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Gonzalez-Feliciano refused to comply with the Detective's commands, and began reaching into his pocket, but was unable to retrieve anything at that time. Gonzalez-Feliciano then turned his attention to a Detective's holstered department-issued firearm, violently yanking at the gun and breaking the holster in the process. Detectives were then able to gain control of Gonzalez-Feliciano and place him into handcuffs.

Detectives recovered a firearm with a defaced serial number loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, 40 bags of heroin, and approximately 6 bags of crack cocaine inside Gonzalez-Feliciano's pocket.

Simultaneously, Detectives detained two other individuals; Lamore and Christian Vazquez. Detectives located a firearm loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine inside a fanny pack that Lamore was wearing.

Inside one of the vehicles, Detectives located a loaded large capacity machine gun. The firearm loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition had a laser attachment and an auto-sear selector making it capable of firing in a fully-automatic manner. Also inside that vehicle Detectives recovered 120 packaged bags of heroin and approximately 69 grams of crack cocaine.

Suspects and their related charges:

21-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Feliciano of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License (2 Counts) Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (2 Counts) Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way (2 Counts) Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (6 Counts) Possession of a Machine Gun Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number Assault & Battery Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law Resisting Arrest Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

27-year-old Joshua Santiago of Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Machine Gun Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way Carrying a Firearm without a License Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License - 2nd Offense Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (3 Counts)

30-year-old Brandon Lamore of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License - 2nd Offense Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)

32-year-old Christian Vazquez of Springfield is charged with:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)