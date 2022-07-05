Firefighters in Pittsfield responded to an apartment fire at 91/93 Orchard Street at around 10 PM on the 4th of July. While firefighters were on their way to the fire, they were updated by dispatch that there was a possibility that children were trapped inside the building. The house contained three apartments.

A second alarm was struck...

According to Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, a second alarm was struck bringing all on-duty fire personnel to the scene of the blaze. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke venting from the front of the 2-1/2 story wood-frame structure.

The Pittsfield Fire Department provided this video of the blaze:

A search found no one trapped inside the structure...

While fire companies battled the fire, aggressive searches were conducted for anyone that may have been trapped in the building. Deputy Chief Garner said that fortunately, all searches were negative for occupants.

There were no injuries, the building was salvageable...

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes. The deputy chief said that there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported as a result of the fire. The building itself sustained fire, smoke, and water damage that was primarily contained to one apartment. The other two apartments in the house sustained heavy smoke damage. The building was deemed to be salvageable.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the occupants with temporary accommodations.

We will update this story with any further information that becomes available. The cause of the fire is still being investigated as of the writing of this article.

