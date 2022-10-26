5 Bay State Attractions That DO NOT Take Cash

If you recall, back in the good ol' days, credit and debit cards were not rampant as may people paid for their goods and services with "cash, money, greenbacks" et al. But things have changed dramatically as more people are pulling out the plastic and NOT paying the traditional way. Keep in mind, there are 5 high profile destinations in The Bay State where money should remain in your pocket (and that also includes your checkbook). Without further ado, let's dive into the list:

1) SIX FLAGS: The popular amusement park situated in Agawam accepts all payments with either a credit or debit card, however there are machines available that will convert your money into a pre-paid debit card wherever Visa is accepted. Keep in mind, this also applies to parking, and admission tickets as patrons need to make the necessary adjustments while visiting the facility. NOTE: This policy applies at ALL Six Flags locations nationwide.

2) MASS AUDUBON PLEASANT VALLEY WILDLIFE SANCTUARY: The Berkshires based nature facility located at West Mountain road in "Lovely" Lenox also suggests that you bring plastic to pay for admission and parking, but while you're there, enjoy the benefits of nature right here in our backyard as over 1,000 acres of forests, meadows and wetlands await those who have a knack for hiking. You'll even see LIVE beavers creating a dam as they permeate the background in more ways than one.

3) MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSITIONAL ASSISTANCE: The Roxbury based offices on Washington Street has also gone towards this option as residents who are applying for food assistance need to bring either a credit or debit card to activate their future accounts. For more information, call this tool-free number:(877)382-2363

4) FENWAY PARK: The legendary home of Boston's Red Sox also has gone through that avenue as fans also need to convert their MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH into a pre-paid debit card to purchase tickets, souvenirs and let's not forget the traditional "Fenway Frank" and cold beer to boot. The good news is staff cannot discriminate against those who opt for shelling out money instead of plastic. That wasn't the case back in 1912, for sure (I wonder if credit cards even existed during that early part of our beloved 20th century)

5) REGISTRY OF MOTOR VEHICLES: Granted, going to the RMV is an arduous task for all motorists, but now you can't pay cash for future transactions. They will accept a personal check or money order, credit or debit card for license renewal, registration and anything else that your vehicle need to stay on the road. This policy has been implemented back in July of 2009. For more details, log on to their web site by going here.

BOTTOM LINE: Nothing like the good ol' days.