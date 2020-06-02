5 Children’s Books to Kickstart a Conversation About Race

These days, I find myself having to have difficult conversations with my girls. I was reminded that if you find yourself saying this is a difficult conversation, then it’s a conversation you need to have.

The other night I was watching a news story about George Floyd and they showed a picture of him on the ground with the police officer on him. My 7-year-old then said, "Mommy, why is that policeman hurting the other man? Aren’t they supposed to help people? I stopped dead in my tracks -- I didn't know what to say -- and worse, I didn’t know how to say it.

After that conversation, I talked it over with my husband and we decided it was time to talk to the girls about racism, what it is, and what to do when they see it happen. But again, I found myself saying, "How do I start this conversation?"

I did some research and found children’s books that help explain racism to children and in turn help me get the conversation started with my girls. I am hoping that these books help you and your family start the conversation as well,