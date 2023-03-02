Every state has some pretty unique names for cities. Some are certainly more bizarre than others. Given the region of the U.S. that Massachusetts is located in, along with the history of the state, it's really no surprise there would be some towns that would have some not-so-common names. What towns come to mind that you can think of?

It's odd enough that Massachusetts has not one, but two different towns that are named after other U.S. states, Florida and Wyoming. There's also a Washington here somewhere, but that's relatively common. Still, they couldn't have picked better states than that?

While those two might get honorable mention, they don't quite make it into the top five most bizarre names for cities in Massachusetts.

SANDWICH

The town of Sandwich is located in Barnstable, MA. Not only are sandwiches fantastic to eat, but the town is actually the oldest town throughout Cape Cod. Although, wouldn't you think that would be filled with more 'barns' and 'stables' as well?

WEWEANTIC

Weweantic is in Plymouth County and has a population of 2,109. But the name just looks weird. If you shouted the name out loud, there's a chance someone might think you're sneezing. It's spelled as if someone was falling asleep while trying to type it.

EGYPT

Who would've thought that you only have to go to Massachusetts to find Egypt? Obviously, not the country. But instead, there is the town of Egypt, which is located in Plymouth County. Instead of the pyramids, the Nile River, and the Sahara Desert, this Egypt in the Bay State has some absolutely incredible views of the coast!

THE X

X certainly does mark the spot for this town since that's its name. Just outside Springfield, MA, there is a suburb known as 'The X', which sounds a lot more like a radio station name than a city. I was literally once on a radio station known as 92.7 The X, in Ardmore, OK. But we're so cool in the Bay State, we name our cities that.

HAPPY HILLS

Happy Hills is located in Norfolk County. The median real estate there is $376,686. That price happens to be less expensive than 76 percent of the rest of the state. So perhaps people there really are that happy to be living there. I mean they live in a relatively inexpensive part of the great state of Massachusetts, so they have to be happy, right?

And there it is. Those are some of the absolute strangest town and/or city names that you will find in Massachusetts. Every city or town name in the Bay State can be so unique.

