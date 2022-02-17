5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area

You can't help where you're born, and if you were lucky enough to grow up in the Boston, Massachusetts area like me, you probably know exactly what the following 5 items are or are referring to...

1. YOU KNOW WHAT A BRIGHAM'S FRAPPE IS

Founded in Newton, MA in 1914, ice cream maker Brigham's eventually became a popular franchised restaurant. My mother introduced me to mocha frappes at the age of 10, and I was hooked. The term "frappe" is super local to New England and the rest of the country knows it as a milkshake, although some would say that there is more ice cream in a frappe.

close up of young man showing a ice cream sundae Stockbyte loading...

2. YOU KNOW WHAT A BEEF 'THREE WAY' MEANS

Dude. Every Friday night, with the exception of during Lent of course, was roast beef night in my house. These super popular roast beef shops, often paired with fried seafood offerings, are wicked local to Boston's north and south shore. The rest of the country really does not know what they're missing. Thinly sliced and cooked "rare-ish", stacked high between a butter toasted roll, or even better yet, an onion roll, dump some James River BBQ sauce with mayo and cheese and you have your beef "three way".

Tessi's Pizza and Roast Beef Facebook Tessi's Pizza and Roast Beef Facebook loading...

3. YOU PEED IN THOSE OLD FENWAY TUB URINALS

This is a pee shy person's NIGHTMARE. Before Fenway Park installed new bathrooms, you know, the era preceding "Friendly Fenway", there were these massive tub style trough urinals where 10 men could pee at the same time! I was not a fan, lol.

attachment-RS14383_Fenway Park panoramic loading...

4. YOU REMEBER WHEN CHARLES STUART JUMPED OFF THE TOBIN BRIDGE

Not to be morbid, but I distinctly remember this story. Stuart, who was guilty of killing his pregnant wife in 1989, died by suicide after he lept off Boston's Tobin Bridge in January of 1990. Stuart's brother, Matthew, who helped try to cover up the murder was sent to prison. He died in 2011.

Jake D. Oster Photography Facebook Jake D. Oster Photography Facebook loading...

5. YOU KNOW WHO 'MATTY IN THE MORNING' IS

Matt Siegel, Kiss 108's morning mainstay is still at it. Siegel who is 71, has been hosting his popular radio show "Matty In The Morning" since 1981. I remember waking up to his show circa '92 and realizing I wanted to do morning radio for a living. Thanks, Matty!