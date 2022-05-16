Just like anywhere anyone grows up, there are certain little things that make it unique. I just happen to grow up in the north shore of Boston and am proud of my heritage 😂.

HERE ARE 5 EVEN MORE DEAD GIVEAWAYS YOU GREW UP IN THE BOSTON AREA...

1. THIS IS CALLED 'HOT TOP', NOT ASPHALT

Our driveway was rather small growing up in Lynn. Sometime after my father just couldn't take it anymore, he decided to repave and widen our driveway with some fresh hot top!

2. CANDLEPIN BOWLING (LITTLE BALL)

Candlepin bowling is so rare in America, that it's literally only found in New England, mainly the Boston area. I couldn't even find a stock photo of candlepin bowling! The rules are different than ten pin (big ball) and much more enjoyable (IMO).

3. YOU KNOW WHO BARRY AND ELIOT IS

How many times have you seen those commercials on TV? A million! The instantly recognizable voices of Barry and Eliot Tatleman, the owners of Jordan's Furniture. The brothers sold the company to Berkshire Hathaway in 1999, and Barry left in 2006, but Eliot is still the CEO.

4. THIS IS A JOHNNY

When my wife had our first child, I, of course had to change into a hospital gown. I said, oh yeah, a "johnny, right"? What? Only here is a hospital gown a "johnny".

5. THE TOWN OF SWAMPCOTT IS PRONOUNCED 'SWAM SKITT'

Unless you're from there and have a lot of money, then it's pronounced "SwampSCOTT". 😂

