My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that.

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe!

1. Lynn Is The Only City With Sin

Lynn, Lynn the city of sin

You never come out, the way you came in

You ask for water, but they give you gin

The girls say no, yet they always give in

If your not bad, they won’t let you in

It’s the damndest city I’ve ever lived in

Lynn, Lynn the city of sin

You never come out, the way you came in.

No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?

attachment-17248_100887319945561_7925806_n

2. All Massachusetts People Speak With A Boston Accent

North Shore people definitely have a wicked Boston accent, South Shore people may be worse, but the state as a whole does not collectively drop their "r's" at all times. In fact, I hear no one west of Worcester talking like JFK used to.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA skyline over Boston Common.

3. There Is No Traffic To The Cape After 2 a.m.

Wrong. You will always hit traffic heading to Cape Cod. Always. Even if you leave in the middle of a freezing cold night in January, you'll hit traffic on Rte. 3. It's still kinda worth it, though, the cape is beautiful!

Busy day on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts

4. We Are All Red Sox Fans

Wrong. I mean, most of us are; however, Mass. people like The Yankees as well, they just might not tell anyone. It's more often than not that NYY fans more or less live in the Western part of the state. I never felt that The Yankees "suck". Even as a lifelong Sox fan, I loved Jeter and Sheffield.

cferrin cferrin

5. Berkshire Winters Trounce All

This is just not the case. The Berkshires may see more snow than the eastern part of the state or the Cape and the Islands, but Western Massachusetts certainly does not trounce the rest of the state in terms of severe winters.

Group of red snowmobiles in Finnish Lapland sunny landscape