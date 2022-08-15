Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more.

I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my childhood always pop up in my head, so here's another list. 😂

5 MORE DEAD GIVEAWAYS YOU GREW UP IN THE BOSTON AREA

1. Smelly Lynn Beach (Sometimes Nahant and Swampscott, too).

Going to the beach as a kid was great and my mother took us a lot. It was always a bonus when the beach didn't smell! Rotten eggs, toxic waste, poop; however you described the smell, it was just good ole non-toxic brown algae that washes ashore and dries on the rocks and then stinks! We used to joke around that the smell would stop right at the Lynn line.

2. You Remember When Dunkin' Started Offering "Freshly Baked" Bagels.

For some reason, bagels exploded in popularity in the mid-nineties although they had seen mainstream success since the seventies here in the U.S. Dunkin' Donuts, now just Dunkin' obviously was known primarily for their coffee and donuts, muffins, I suppose, as well. In 1996, though, Dunkin' Donuts introduced bagels to their menu! I was a junior in high school at the time as I was lovin' it. I miss the sundried tomato bagel, though! America's favorite bagel? The everything bagel.

3. You Absolutely Know Who Bill Buckner Is.

Growing up as a kid, even though we all liked The Red Sox, they lost. A lot. A few seasons here and there were good, but primarily, they choked, especially in 1986. When the news of Vin Scully's passing went round the world a few weeks ago, I googled famous moments that Scully was there to broadcast, Kirk Gibson was one of them and Bill Buckner was the other. The ball went through is legs during game six of the '86 World Series vs. The Mets and The Red Sox eventually lost the series, although they still could have won in Game 7. Just saying. Buckner was actually a pretty good player.

4. Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis (WCVB TV CHANNEL 5)

These two were on our television sets my whole childhood I believe, sort of back when the news was kind of the news. I had no idea they were partners in real life, though! They were married from 1975-2000. Curtis died in 2014, and Jacobson is still alive at 79!

5. Your Mother Made You Wear A "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" Shirt On St. Patrick's Day.

God, I hated that, lol. When I was in first grade, my mother insisted upon it, but it was only old lady teachers who would actually kiss me on the cheek. I was hoping for my girl crush, but it didn't happen.

