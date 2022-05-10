The first time I traveled to the midwest section of the country, I was shocked to learn that these normal things were referred to as something else, terms that I was unfamiliar with and vice versa to the people born there.

If you grew up in the Boston, Massachusetts area as I did, you'll get a kick out of this.

5 MORE DEAD GIVEAWAYS YOU GREW UP IN THE BOSTON AREA

1. THIS IS A 'TRIPLE-DECKAH'

My first apartment was on Doris St. in Dorchester, the 3rd floor of a triple-decker, to boot. I was 21 years old and we had some FUN times. If you mention a "triple-deck-ah" to anyone outside of the Boston area, they'll probably think you're talking about a sandwich.

2. THIS IS A CAN OF 'TONIC'

My father used to ask my mother to remember to pick up a couple of bottles of tonic at the store for our birthday parties or just a regular Friday night pizza night! In the midwest, it's soda or "pop", but in Boston, it's TONIC, baby! (Maybe not so much anymore, though).

3. 'DOWN-CELLAH'

We all know what a cellar is. Most call it a basement. However, in the Boston area, it's "down cellar". My father was famous for saying, "put my tools back down cellah"!

4. THE 'BARREL'

Everywhere else in the continental United States, the picture below is a trash can; however, in the Boston area, it's "the barrel". Throw it in the barrel!

5. FRIED 'SCROD'

We here in New England love our fried fish. If you're in LA and order the 'scrod', you may have to say "haddock" or "cod" instead. 😂

