Personally, one of my favorite items to order off any menu whatsoever is Wings! Massachusetts seems to have a fantastic selection of them at so many restaurants and eateries throughout the state! Luckily, if you're traveling anywhere near western Massachusetts, or perhaps say, the Berkshires, there are plenty of great local spots where you can grab, not just Wings, but some really, really good Wings! And we thought we might as well fill you in on who has the absolute best wings on the western side of the Bay State, while you're in the Berkshires!

What are the Yelp'ers saying about the Wings in the Berkshires? They're the one's who ranked these great orders of Wings. Let's count down the best five spots for Wings in the Berkshires, according to 'Yelp'...

5. Locker Room Sports Pub

This joint in Lee is known for its familiar pub setting with local craft beers. The wings are another great menu choice with eight different flavors, ranging from Buffalo to Texas Dry Rub. Richard C. from Agawam, MA rated them five stars and had this to say about it:

Went and had wings on the 50 cent special, a beer, and played some Keno. I had a very good time and the food and service were very good.

4. The Well

In Great Barrington, you can go for grass-fed beef burgers, as well as premium whiskeys, while also grabbing some awesome wings! Their flavors are Buffalo, crazy Buffalo, garlic, sesame, garlic parmesan, BBQ, or teriyaki. Cathy D. in Great Barrington got right to the point with her review:

Small, but a great place for a burger and a beer. Wings were pretty good as well. Can't wait for the next trip.

3. Hangar Pub and Grill of Pittsfield

If you have ever been out and about in Pittsfield to enjoy a football game, there's a chance you have probably stopped into The Hangar. Not only do they have a wide selection of great local craft brews, but some of the best wings you could ask for while catching a game. They have a wide selection of over 20 flavors. Personally, I'm a big fan of the Cajun BBQ, but you really can't go wrong with any of them. Tom B. from Adams gave them five stars and had this to say:

Gone many times and the wings have never let me down and neither has anything else I've ordered. Drinks are good as well. It can get pricy, but in my opinion it's worth it.

2. Olde Forge Restaurant

This Lanesborough joint has 'Award-Winning Wings' to choose from off their menu and all are worth going back for multiple times. Liz A. of West Warwick, RI gave them five stars and had this to say about the spot:

...Then we had their Buffalo wings with ranch. The buffalo sauce was the perfect amount of spice and had a smooth buttery taste to it. The wings were a little too crispy in my opinion, but others seemed to really enjoy that aspect...

1. Cim's Tavern

If there's a hometown neighborhood feel in any spot in Pittsfield, it's at Cim's Tavern. It was even named the best dive bar in western Massachusetts just this past fall. And almost every review on yelp raves about their wings! Yaran S. from Tysons, VA gave them five stars and said this:

OMG the Cim's wings!!! So good! I did not expect much around this neighborhood but their signature wings are amazing! I was craving wings the other day so I found this place on Yelp. I just got wings to take away. The interior is not fancy but staff seem friendly and again, great wings! I may go back to try other food.

That's a pretty solid review for the top ranking joint for wings in the Berkshires. Regardless, you now have some options of where to go for the best wings in the far western side of Massachusetts over in Berkshire County!

