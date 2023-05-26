5 of America’s Top 25 Best Bed & Breakfasts Are in Massachusetts

Want to get away without actually getting too far from home? And yes, we know the first part of that question sounds like an ad for Southwest Airlines. However, they definitely have nothing to do with that question since you can actually get away from it all while staying at some of the coziest stays in America, but right here in Massachusetts. As it turns out, there are five of America's top 25 best bed and breakfasts in the Bay State.

TripAdvisor recently revealed their Traveler's Choice Awards, which include their Best of the Best in 2023. One of their categories happens to be their 'Best of the Best B&Bs (bed & breakfasts) and Inns. They are those spots that give you that nice and cozy home away from home type of feel.

While we'll let you know where these spots are so you can experience them yourself, you should also know that New England had a total of 11 of their best bed & breakfasts in their national top 25 list. And while we're feeling kind of uppity, Massachusetts technically had five in the top 19 (including the top two). But there's actually a 'top 25' that made the full list.

So, where are these best bed & breakfasts in Massachusetts? TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice had some things to say about each of the following spots that made the list:

#19 - Queen Vic Guest House - Provincetown

...The Queen Vic is located directly on Commercial Street and we are conveniently close to everything Provincetown has to offer including the Pilgrim Monument and the local beaches. We are known for having the BEST front yard on Commercial Street to enjoy a cocktail and watch the nightly parade while catching up with old friends or making new ones! ...

#18 - Sea Street Inn - Hyannis

An intimate adults-only four-season boutique inn offering privacy and comfort to couples and a peaceful, curated setting for business travelers. We are known for our warm hospitality, luxurious rooms, gourmet breakfast tasting menu and our ideal location on Cape Cod...

#10 - Captain Freeman Inn - Brewster

...This boutique inn is well known for it's beautifully designed guest rooms and private bathrooms, three course farm to table breakfasts, year-round heated salt water swimming pool and adjacent firepit and welcoming hospitality...

#2 - Captain David Kelley House - Centerville

...The Captain David Kelley House is an upscale bed & breakfast set in a restored Greek Revival sea captain's home built in 1835 in the heart of Cape Cod. Architectural gem featuring hardwood floors, crown moldings, and wainscoting...

#1 - Candleberry Inn - Brewster

The Candleberry Inn is a multiple award-winning Bed and Breakfast lodging, located in the historic heart of Cape Cod, Massachusetts...

And there it is! Who knew there were so many of the best bed & breakfasts in America located within the Bay State. Of course, we shouldn't be all that shocked to have such luxury, but when you have that many spots in the top of any 'Best of the Best' list, it's pretty impressive!

