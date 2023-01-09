I remember the first family trip in the station wagon across the Midwest with my parents back in the day. This is when you realize that other restaurants exist outside of my home state of Massachusetts.

If you're kind of a sucker for fast food like me, this can be exciting; especially if you've heard of them but just never tried them!

As we traveled west on I 90, I remember seeing signs for "Roy Rogers" and thinking, "what the heck is that"? Although we didn't stop and dine at one, it got my wheels turning about what it would taste like lol.

5 Popular Fast Food Chains Massachusetts Does Not Have

1. Firehouse Subs

Founded by actual firemen, this sub chain is super delicious, or I thought it was back when I lived in Florida. Ham and provolone sub toasted! Awesome.

Firehouse Facebook

2. White Castle

Established since 1921, the original slider place may have had one location in central Massachusetts way back in the day, but none recently. New York has some, however.

White Castle Facebook

3. Steak and Shake

Vacationing in Ohio was my first trip to this place, it was pretty good. Ice cream and red meat? Yes, please!

Steak and Shake Facebook

4. In-N-Out Burger

The standard toppings on their burgers I had to adjust a bit I remember when I was in LA, but it was pretty good. I'm a big Lebowski fan, so it was worth it.

In N Out Facebook

5. Roy Rogers

Burgers, roast beef, chicken... You'll see signs for this restaurant in some of the U.S., but not Massachusetts.

Roy Rogers Facebook