5 Reasons You Love Massachusetts’ North Shore

Before I moved to Pittsfield in the fall of 2010, I spent, with the exception of just one calendar year, in Boston's North Shore. Lynn, Wakefield, and Melrose, to be exact, I even sold cars at Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield. Speaking of Rt. 1...

5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The North Shore Of Boston

1. You Hit Balls In The Batting Cages On Rt. 1 In Saugus.

Before they closed to make room for, wait for it, condos, there were batting cages and mini-golf and ice cream. In September of 2015, they shut down after 57 years in business, at least they kept the orange dinosaur!

2. You've Absolutely Been To Putnam Pantry In Danvers.

I mean, there was candy, and then there was THIS PLACE. I still remember the smell of it in there. Boasting ice cream as well, this gem is still open!

It was in 1951 that 10th generation members of the Putnam family converted an old shoe factory building on their property into a spotless candy kitchen on busy Route One, midway between Boston and Newburyport.

3. You Went Shopping At Bob's Stores In Saugus.

Not to be confused with Bob's Discount Furniture, Bob's Stores was a big hit in the '90s and continued into the 2000s... It was like a mixture of sports and clothing. Your Red Sox gear headquarters haha!

4. Kelly's Roast Beef In Saugus.

I believe this was the second Kelly's location to open. I think. Obviously the original one opened on Revere Beach the '50s, but I sorta remember this location opening circa 1996. I got my driver's license in April of '97, my first stop? Kelly's!

5. You Bought A Guitar At Daddy's Junky Music.

We'll continue and end with the Route 1 theme, I suppose. They were never as big as "Guitar Center", but Daddy's was cool little spot on Rte. 1 in Peabody. I remember buying DJ equipment there, speakers, amps, CD players, mics, cables... HA!

